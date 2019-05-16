Piccadilly To Go, a carryout-only Piccadilly restaurant on Lee Drive, has closed after only six months.
The location served the Baton Rouge-based chain's popular dishes, but in a streamlined fashion — the 1,300-square-foot space featured a drive-through window and did not have a seating area.
This was Piccadilly's second To Go location. The first opened in Cordova, Tennessee, and a third recently opened in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
The Piccadilly To Go location at 216 Lee Drive "did not meet our needs" and closed on Tuesday, May 14, said Max Jordan, Piccadilly Restaurants vice president of marketing, in a press statement. "We always consider a store closure our very last option, but it is sometimes necessary as we navigate the ever-changing environment of the restaurant industry."
According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, Jordan did not blame the concept on the closure, but that the space on Lee Drive, which is smaller than the locations in Mississippi and Tennessee, was not large enough to accommodate customer demands.
There are five Piccadilly locations in the Baton Rouge area, and the company recently broke ground on a full-service prototype restaurant at Juban Crossing in Denham springs. The menu at the prototype Piccadilly will serve many of the restaurant's standard dishes while adding and testing new items.