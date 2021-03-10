The star of this dish is the sauce. Spicy, sweet and packed with flavor, it turns chicken into a wonderful meal.
But don't stop at chicken. This sauce is equally delicious with shrimp or beef. Really, you could probably put it on a piece of French bread and not be terribly unhappy.
Caution: This recipe, Spicy Asian Chicken with Green Beans, is just as the name says — spicy. So you might initially want to go easy on the Thai sweet chili sauce and the gochujang sauce, which is used in Korean cooking and gives food a sweet heat. Of course, if you don't have those on hand, red pepper flakes or your favorite hot sauce will work, you just might not get quite the same sweet hit.
We added a can of green beans, but feel free to use other vegetables, perhaps a nice blend of broccoli, water chestnuts and carrots.
Serve this dish over rice or, as we did, over cauliflower rice. Simply cook a bag of frozen cauliflower rice, and stir in a dash of soy sauce, red bell pepper and any other veggies you have on hand.
Spicy Asian Chicken with Green Beans
Makes 4 servings.
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon cornstarch
¼ cup ketchup
3 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce (less for less spice)
1 tablespoon of gochujang sauce
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons oil
Salt and pepper
1 (14.5 ounce) can of green beans
1. In a small bowl, stir together water and cornstarch until smooth.
2. Stir in ketchup, honey, soy sauce, chili sauce and gochujang. Add minced garlic.
3. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken (may have to do in 2 batches), and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned. Add more oil as needed.
5. Return all cooked chicken to pan, add sauce and green beans. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over rice or cauliflower rice.