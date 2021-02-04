With the Super Bowl only days away, football fans are getting ready to celebrate the game with friends, family and food.
And with the right Super Bowl food in mind, Waitr has revealed top the most popular food delivery orders for the the big game.
For Waitr, Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the company’s top five delivery days each year. Using history as a guide, the following items will be flying out the doors of restaurants, as these are the Top 10 most-delivered items on Super Bowl Sunday in Baton Rouge. These are:
- Wings
- Chips & Dip
- Fries
- Burgers
- Chicken Shawarma
- Quesadilla
- Sushi
- Fried Rice
- Nachos
- Mozzarella Sticks
Waitr is also offering a special bonus if you predict the winner of the Super Bowl when ordering. If you use the code TBWIN2021 for a Tampa Bay win or KCWIN2021 for a Kansas City win at checkout, you will be entered to win free delivery from Waitr for an entire year.
For more information, visit waitrapp.com.