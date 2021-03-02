A North Carolina-based burger chain, Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, is opening a new location in Denham Springs.
The company announced Monday in a Facebook post that a new location is set to open at 2309 S. Range Ave., the spot that once housed the former Captain D’s. There is no current date set for the opening.
First opened in 1991, Hwy 55 currently has locations across the country, sprawling over a dozen states with a large chunk of those location in the South, according to their website. The restaurant also has a location in Baton Rouge at 411 Ben Hur Road on the corner of Burbank Road.
The 50s-style burger joint focuses their menu on, of course, freshly grilled burgers and frozen custards. Their menu also includes cheesesteaks, salads and even shrimp poboys.
The restaurant also features a challenge for their customers on their menu, The Five Five Challenge. Any customer who dares can receive their meal for free if they can finish a 55 oz. of burger with at least 4 toppings, fries and a 24 oz. drink all in 30 minutes.