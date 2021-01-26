Leave it to Rock-N-Sake to put a different spin on king cake.
The restaurant at 3043 Perkins Road is turning out sushi king cakes, with sushi rolls filled with snow crab and cream cheese topped with fresh fish, avocado, tempura flakes, jalapenos, green onions, lime and Sriracha.
We hear they go fast, so place your order early by calling (225) 615-7940 or visiting rocknsake.com.
Mezcal on the menu
Gov't Taco is hosting "Mezcal Tasting with Lane Primeaux" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 under the tent in its parking lot at 5621 Government St.
The event will include tastings of six different mezcals from different regions, along with a cocktail and snacks.
Space is limited; cost starts at $75 at govttaco.com.
Andy's Frozen Custard opens
Andy's Frozen Custard opened this week at 606 W. Lee Drive.
The eatery specializes in frozen custard treats from simple vanilla or chocolate cones, to seasonal favorites such as Pumpkin Pie Concretes and Strawberry Shortcake Sundaes.
Based in Springfield, Missouri, the company has franchises there, as well as Louisiana, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
For more information, visit eatandys.com.
Wild Game Cookout
Get your tickets now for the Wild Game Cookout at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and younger. Tables can be reserved for $150. Visit abundantlifechurchtv.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/676054 to get your tickets.
Music at Istrouma Brewing
Istrouma Brewing, 5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, will host live music by acoustic guitarist Caitlyn Renee from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Admission is free with local brew on tap while listening to the acoustic tunes.
For more information, call (225) 267-7553 or visit sugarfarmsla.com/istrouma-brewing.
Open house set
The Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway, will host an open house from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28.
There will be private tours of the facility, with up to two people accompanying each student. Instructors and staff will be available to discuss programs.
Admission is free, but reservations are required by visiting lci.edu/open-house.