Local, national and international artists, groups and collection representatives whose work demonstrates the intersection of art and science are now encouraged to apply to exhibit their work at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

This is the first time in recent history that the Museum has extended an open call for exhibition opportunities.

Lighting the way: Visit Baton Rouge partners with Louisiana Art & Science Museum to light museum Just in time for the holidays, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum has had festive lights installed on its historic building thanks to a pa…

“LASM has a rich history of exhibiting artists of local, national, and international acclaim," Director of Interpretation and Chief Curator Elizabeth Weinstein said. "We are excited to welcome artists who share our belief that art and science shape each other, our lives, and the world to apply to exhibit their work at LASM. “We have always been eager to be introduced to artists and their work, but this is the first time that we have promoted an open call since I began as LASM’s curator 17 years ago. I’m pleased to be a part of increasing the museum’s accessibility to the artistic community.”

Interested parties may submit a selection of 20 images in the form of photographs by emailing submissions@lasm.org. Submissions also can be mailed to to the museum on a CD or DVD, or stored at a URL address (Dropbox or Google Drive) where the curatorial department may view the work online.

Those interested must also submit a cover letter, resume or CV, an estimated budget, and space and security requirements.The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is not responsible for materials submitted; do not send anything that needs to be returned.

“To further enhance and enrich our current repertoire of contemporary art and science programs, LASM is pleased and proud to announce our inaugural open call to artists," President and Executive Directcor Serena Pandos said. "The many and varied exhibitions on view at LASM are appreciated near and far, and the interpretive content, programs, and educational components that we produce alongside each exhibition all serve to enhance the impact of the artist’s work as it connects to science.”

Pandos added that according to recent zip code analysis, about 40% of the museum's general public visitors live in East Baton Rouge Parish, 42% live in other Louisiana parishes, and 18% live out-of-state.

"By issuing this call, we are broadening access between the artists, the museum and the communities we serve," she said. "International, national, and local artists and collectors or collection representatives are encouraged to submit proposals to share their work as it relates to connecting art and science. It is our greatest hope that this invitation will not only continue the important dialogue about how art and science shape and inform each other, but also inspire a love for lifelong learning for multigenerational audiences.”

Proposals will be reviewed on an annual basis by the Museum’s curatorial department. Reviewing a submission does not constitute a promise of an exhibition. LASM plans its exhibition schedule two to three years in advance. For more information, visit lasm.org/exhibitions/submit-an-exhibition-proposal, email submissions@lasm.org, or call 225.344.5272, ext. 117.