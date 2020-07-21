Alexander's Highland Market, 11181 Highland Market Drive, will host "Spanish Wine Tasting & Tapas" at 6 p.m. July 28.

The event will feature five Spanish wines from Alexander's boutique wine distributor, Uncorked, accompanied by tapas.

Tickets are $25 at alexandersmkt.com.

Music at La Carreta

La Caterra, 9828 Bluebonnet Blvd., will feature a live performance by acoustic guitarist Caitlyn Renee from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 31. For more information, call (225) 303-9899 or visit carretarestaurant.com/locations/bluebonnet.

Jazz Brunch on the Patio

Superior Grill MidCity, 5435 Government St., will feature the Justin Burdette Trio at its next Jazz Brunch on the Patio from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26. For more information, call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com.

Open Mic Night at Tin Roof

Aspiring artists are welcome to try out new material at Tin Roof Brewing Co.'s Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. July 23.

Open Mic Nights will continue on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month through Feb. 25 at Tin Roof, 1624 Wyoming St.

The event is family and pet friendly. Musicians should bring their own equipment, and although original music is encouraged, it's not required.

For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.

Nino's suspends operations

Nino's Italian restaurant, 7512 Bluebonnet Blvd., is shutting down all operations until Aug. 4.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said a "a positive COVID 19 case (was) present on Saturday, July 11," and its employees are self-quarantining.

For more information, call (225) 757-9300 or visit ninos-italian.com.