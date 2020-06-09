Thibodaux-based Off The Hook Cajun food restaurant will open in Gonzales on June 24.

The first in the growing chain opened in 2012 in a 900-square-foot building in Thibodaux, serving fried fish and chicken wings made from recipes passed down through generations.

Off The Hook has since added locations in Houma and Houston. The Ascension Parish restaurant will be located in the former Zaxby's restaurant at 437 N. Airline Highway, with a menu featuring locally caught seafood, including Gulf shrimp, po-boys, salads, wraps and premium Angus beef burgers.

Initially, the restaurant will offer only drive-thru, delivery and take-out, but plans include to soon open the dining room. For more information, visit othook.com.

Fun with food, brews at Tin Roof

Ready for a fun food event? Of course you are, and Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., is here to make it happen.

The brewery is teaming up with the New Orleans-based pop-up restaurant Southerns from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 20 to serve up Southerns' signature Nashville hot fried chicken sandwiches.

For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.

Cocktails & Convo

“Cocktails and Conversations with Cornae,” the latest production from local production company Madd Game Entertainment, made its debut at 10 p.m. June 5 on WBTR-19.

The show will continue airing new episodes on Fridays through Aug. 28.

Produced by Terrance Turner, this late-night vibe features host Cornae Granville having fun conversations with her guests while mixing one of her custom drinks.

Additionally, the audience will be given skin care tips during “KC’s Corner” with licensed aesthetician Kyesolyn Byrd.

You start with a roux

Still apprehensive about attending gatherings and events? Red Stick Spice Co. is bringing the event to you.

The spice company, 660 Jefferson Highway, is hosting the online cooking class, "Make a Roux + Shrimp & Okra Gumbo," from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 11

Owner Anne Laiche Milneck will lead the class, where you'll learn to make a roux, the technique that's the basis of so many south Louisiana dishes.

The class will be presented through Zoom, and the sign-up deadline is 24 hours prior to the class so you'll have time to gather ingredients and equipment and prep your kitchen workspace. Zoom log in instructions will be sent via email after enrollment in the class.

To register, redstickspice.com.

Kids eat free

Heads up, parents! Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree on Mondays at Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway.

This offer is dine-in only. For more information, call (225) 756-8815 or visit masongrill.com.

Jazz Brunch is back

Superior Grill's Jazz Brunch on the Patio is back.

The Mid City Mexican restaurant, 5435 Government St., will feature the Justin Burdette Trio from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 in its patio area while serving brunch selections.

For more information, call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com.

Farmers Market in Zachary

The Zachary Farmers Market is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 at Hug Your People Memorial Park on Lee Street behind City Hall.

Vendors will be selling locally grown seasonal produce, local honey, baked goods, crafts and food. For more information, visit the market's Facebook page at facebook.com/zacharyfarmersmarket.

Adrian's temporarily closed

The Juban's Restaurant Group has temporarily closed Adrian's Restaurant & Bar, 18143 Perkins Road.

Managing partner Michael Boudreaux said Juban's Restaurant Group plans to reopen the restaurant at the end of the summer.

"We're looking at what's best for the company in the long term, so we're going to let the market decide on that," he said.

Juban's Restaurant Group also owns and operates Juban's Creole Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road; Beausoleil, 7731 Jefferson Highway; and Christina's Restaurant, 320 St. Charles St.