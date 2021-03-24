TikTok is a cool app filled with short videos, everything from refinishing furniture to iPhone hacks to great dancing.
There's also cooking — lots of cooking.
This mac and cheese recipe has been a big hit on the social media platform, so we decided to give it a try.
Winner! Winner! Mac & Feta Cheese dinner.
The basic recipe is below, but lots of people add their own touches, so feel free to sprinkle in red pepper flakes or other spices you like.
This recipe is super easy (the hardest part is smashing the baked tomatoes) and super delicious. Thanks TikTok!
Mac & Feta Cheese
Makes 4-6 servings.
⅓ tablespoon olive oil
2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes
Salt and pepper
8-ounce block feta cheese
1 clove garlic, chopped fine
½-1 teaspoon dried basil
10 ounces pasta, cooked (tubes or elbow noodles)
1. Heat oven to 400 F. In an ovenproof casserole dish, add olive oil, then tomatoes. Toss to coat.
2. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Push tomatoes to sides and add block of feta to middle of pan.
4. Bake for 30-35 minutes until tomatoes have burst and feta is lightly browned.
5. In the meantime, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving ½ cup of cooking water.
6. Remove tomato/feta from oven and immediately stir in garlic.
7. Use the back of a spoon to smash the tomatoes and feta into a smooth and creamy sauce.
8. Stir in cooked pasta and basil to taste. If mixture is too thick, stir in reserved pasta water 1 tablespoon at a time.
9. Taste, adjust seasonings. Serve immediately.