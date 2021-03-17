The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District announced on its Facebook page that Reagan Katz and Irasema Katz have launched plans to open La Cocina Mexitalia Cuisine in the old Matassa Variety Store building on Railroad Avenue.
The restaurant will feature infusion recipes, spirits and entertainment, as well as a private meeting and events room.
“We love Donaldsonville’s charm and unique character and look forward to coming home to share our family dream,” Reagan Katz said in the Facebook post.
“As we’ve seen the revitalization plans for the city and the rebirth of the downtown area, we knew it was the right decision for us,” Irasema Katz added. “Our plan is to begin restoration of the one-time Matassa Variety Store by the summer and hope to open prior to the end of the year."
Reagan Katz added that the Katz family has contributed to preserving Donaldsonville for many years.
"We will continue their work,” Reagan said. “We are proud to be a part of the greatest revitalization effort in Donaldsonville’s modern history.”