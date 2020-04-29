A good biscuit in the morning can make your day.
You want them to be tender and light, so make your biscuits as you would a pie crust or puff pastry.
The flour should be cold (you can measure it out and put it in the freezer for 30 minutes). The butter, too, should be chilled (cut it into small cubes and put it in the refrigerator for the same time).
Rub the butter into the flour (plus baking powder, baking soda and salt) with your fingers.
Your house may never smell as good as it does when you are baking buttermilk biscuits. But as wonderful as they smell, they taste even better.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Makes about 20 biscuits.
4 cups all-purpose flour, chilled
2 tablespoons baking powder
1½ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 stick (½ cup) chilled unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
2 cups chilled buttermilk, plus additional for brushing
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Add butter and rub in with fingertips until mixture resembles coarse meal. Gradually mix in 2 cups buttermilk; toss until dough just comes together in large clumps.
2. Gather dough into a ball. Pat out on floured work surface to ½-inch thickness. Sprinkle with a little flour and gently fold into thirds, like a letter. Brush off any excess flour. Turn the dough one-quarter turn, pat out into ½-inch thickness and fold again into thirds. Repeat the turning, the patting out and the folding once or twice more.
3. Pat out into ½-inch thickness. Using floured 2½-inch cutter, cut out biscuits. Gather dough scraps; press out to ½-inch thickness and cut into more biscuits. Repeat until all the dough is used.
4. Transfer biscuits to 2 large ungreased baking sheets. Brush tops of biscuits with additional buttermilk. Bake until tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Cool biscuits 10 minutes on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.