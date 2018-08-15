It was a double celebration on May 17 for White Star Market founders Whitney and Clark Gaines — the market officially opened and the couple also marked their 10th wedding anniversary.
“It was not, obviously, planned that way,” Whitney Gaines said. “But it was pretty special for that to be the day we opened. I’ll never forget that day.”
White Star Market is a food hall. If you haven’t been there yet, imagine a food court like you might find in a mall but with better, more interesting food served by local small businesses instead of chains. And a bar.
The Gaineses fell in love with food halls in their former home of Columbus, Ohio, and in their travels to other cities. White Star Market features communal seating, which lends itself to family-style dining and meeting new people. The market stalls and open kitchens allow interaction between chefs and customers.
“It kind of breaks down barriers and encourages people to be together,” Whitney Gaines said. “I think Baton Rouge wants to feel community.”
Architect and developer Joshua Hoffpauir is putting together Square 46, the mixed-use Government Street development that hosts White Star Market. Neighborhood surveys about what sorts of food establishments would work there were “all over the map,” he said, so it made sense to offer several dining options in one spot.
“One of the things we looked at initially was a food hall concept,” he recalled. “About a month later, we were approached by Clark and Whitney with almost the same concept we were brainstorming for the space.”
Micah Martello was a successful executive chef at traditional restaurants for more than 20 years. In 2010, he walked away from that industry to do pop-ups and run a food truck.
He is now the co-owner of Fete Au Fete, which has food hall locations at St. Roch Market and Pythian Market in New Orleans as well as White Star. Establishing a brick-and-mortar restaurant generally costs at least $300,000, he said. For a tenth of the investment, an entrepreneur can launch a new concept at a food hall and split expenses with other vendors.
“If it works, great,” he said. “If it doesn’t, I’m not bankrupt. And your profit margins are a little bit higher.”
We spoke to the 10 White Star Market vendors about their food, their careers and the food hall experience. They also offered a few tips on becoming a better cook and a wiser consumer. Questions and answers have been edited for space.
Eric Carnegie, co-owner
Jolie @ The Market
Why open a second Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar location at White Star Market?
We wanted to expand into the Mid City area in some form or fashion. This is an easy way to get into that market and continue to expand our brand. It’s a tenth of the investment compared to a standalone restaurant.
It’s hard to do something unique that hadn’t been done in Baton Rouge, and White Star Market is definitely that. It’s in a perfect area. The clientele in that area is open to trying new things.
What attracted you to this industry?
Every day you’re either learning something new or encountering something new. I’m not a 9-to-5, sit-behind-a-desk kind of guy. This is definitely my calling. I clawed my way up, learned everything, and now I’ve got some places of my own.
How can an amateur home cook improve?
Don’t be scared to fail. Even the most experienced restaurateurs try stuff that doesn’t work. And there are times you’ll try something that you didn’t even mean to try, and it’s amazing.
I tried a lot of unique things on the oysters to see how they would work, and that’s why we can do 14 different kinds of cooked oysters.
Jay Ducote, owner
Gov’t Taco
Why choose White Star Market for your first foray into food service?
I thought it would be a smart way to grow my brand and everything that I’m doing without having to do a full-service restaurant. The concept of a booth at a food hall really spoke to me. I’ve never really had interest in a food truck, because I never wanted to work on a food truck. It’s really hot here most of the year.
I like the collaboration that goes into a food hall and the atmosphere it creates. I had been to a handful of food halls around the country. Knowing that there was one coming to Baton Rouge, I had the opportunity to be in on the ground floor and help develop the other restaurants.
What are you going for with Gov’t Taco?
The goal is to create our own flavors and really do whatever we want and serve it in the form of a taco. We don’t want people to think of us as traditional Mexican or Tex-Mex or Cali-Mex. We’re doing a lot of Louisiana and Southern flavors, and also international flavors.
Our No. 1 seller right now is called “Clucks and Balances.” It’s a smoked chicken thigh taco with pimento mac and cheese, Nashville hot chicken skins and jalapeno white barbecue sauce. It’s like the South in a taco.
What are some tips you can offer amateur cooks?
Take some basic classes in knife skills. Up your game there, and that translates to being more confident about pretty much everything else.
Don’t be afraid to mess up. Try to enjoy being in the kitchen.
Make sure you have a sharp knife, and don’t be afraid to turn the heat on high.
Mary-Brennan Faucheux, owner
MJ’s Café
How did you get started in this business?
While I was finishing up my last semester of school, I worked for the previous owner of MJ’s. That’s where I fell in love with doing vegetarian food and incorporating local farmers. A little over a year ago, I purchased the cafe, and I’ve made the menu pretty much completely vegan.
Is there much demand for vegan food in Baton Rouge?
Once we started offering more vegan options, we found this whole community that was looking for that, because they are vegan or because they just want to cut back on their meat consumption. There are a lot of places here that offer vegan options, but as far as a vegan restaurant, I think we’re pretty much it.
I’m not saying everyone should be vegan. I’m just trying to make sure people know they can have a whole meal and not miss meat at all.
How can home cooks cut back on their meat intake?
Start out easy. Don’t try to do some crazy recipe you found online.
Lentils and chickpeas are good sources of protein and filling. An easy meal could be chili or tacos with lentils, onions and beans. We use nutritional yeast, which is popular in the vegan world and gives a cheesy taste.
I don’t like using fake meat, because I don’t know what all the ingredients are. That defeats the whole purpose of eating whole foods and giving your body the nutrition it needs and knows how to break down.
Joe and Shelly Forté, co-owners
Dat’z Italian
How did you get started in this business?
Joe: When we got together, we used to go to a lot of festivals. I started looking for a way to do pizza at festivals. I found the mobile wood-fired oven, and I was immediately attracted to the looks of them, the cooking method and the craft of the wood-fired pizza.
It started as a part-time job kind of for fun, because we used to go to the festivals anyway.
Shelly: It became a full-time job, because we were working so many hours prepping and preparing for the festivals. We did everything ourselves.
There are a lot of pizza options out there. How do you stand out?
Joe: We stuck with the true Neapolitan dough, and then we incorporated our Sicilian and Cajun heritage with the recipes, like our Louisiana shrimp boil pizza and our Creole red bean and andouille pizza.
Shelly: I’ve been cooking since I was 12. I make good food; I just never thought to put it on a pizza. If you can imagine it, you can create it, as long as you know how to put flavors together.
How do you like the White Star Market experience so far?
Joe: The toughest thing is getting quality employees that feel passionate about what we do. It’s not a job that you can do without passion for quality and consistency.
Shelly: That’s the negative, but there’s been way more positive. We’re finally in a permanent location where our customers know where to find us. We had a fan base already; now we can serve them six days a week.
Sarah Joy Hays, baker/blogger
Counterspace BR
What do you offer at White Star Market?
We offer cookies, whoopie pies, and cake by the slice. You can purchase whole cakes, and we do preorders for cakes as well. One of my dear friends is a pastry chef in New Orleans, and she provides us with macarons every week.
How did you get into baking?
I worked for Campus Ministries right out of college. I was used to having a bunch of students over, not making a ton of money and figuring out ways to make box mixes go longer. I was following a lot of baking blogs and cooking shows and enjoying it as a fun hobby.
When my son was born, I found myself home every night by 7 p.m. because that’s when he went to bed. I turned into a self-taught baker at that point. That’s when I really started getting into more intricate things and different flavors.
I’ve been selling my baked goods for a little over a year now. The first time I sold anything was at the Mid City Makers Market in February of 2017.
What tips can you offer for baking at home?
Always use unsalted butter, and always, always make sure everything’s at room temperature. Those are the two little things that make the biggest difference when you’re starting out.
Scott Higgins, managing partner
Mouton
You’re a Level 2 sommelier formerly with Blend. Why choose White Star Market for your new bar?
The model makes so much sense. If I’m in a restaurant environment, I’m working with a chef, which can be a lot of fun. I now get access to multiple chefs, and we can really kind of play off of each other.
We have a very diverse cuisine in there. So I’ve got someone like Chow Yum Phat, with these big Asian profiles and flavors, so I need something on my menu that makes sense for that food. But then I also need something that goes with an oyster dish from Jolie Pearl. There are very few things that just work across the board, so it’s a fun challenge for me and my staff.
You have small spaces, so you have limited resources, and I enjoy that challenge. It can be frustrating at times, but for the most part, I like having a very curated idea of who we are.
Do customers ask for recommendations to pair with their meals?
We have had that from day one, and nothing makes me happier. We want you to come to us and say, “This is what I’m having. What can I do with this?”
Choosing wine can be very intimidating for a nonexpert. How can a buyer gain confidence?
Try to go to a small retailer so you can establish a relationship with somebody. There are no dumb questions. If I know your flavor profiles, when I get something new in, we can have that conversation.
“I got a guy who helps me with my wine.” That’s what you want.
Vu Le and Jordan Ramirez, co-owners
Chow Yum Phat
You say you’re serving Asian street food. What inspires your cooking?
Vu: It’s probably influenced by my upbringing. My mom is a great cook. But this is all us. We get fixated on an ingredient, a seasoning or even an idea, and go from there. We call it a food truck with no wheels.
Jordan: We have our basic menu, then we have our pop-up menu. We try to always have something fresh and different. It keeps us challenging ourselves and doing new things.
Why is White Star Market a good fit for you?
Vu: The food hall brings back what food should be. Food should be community.
Jordan: You’ll see a lot of groups where people order one or two things and everyone shares, family style. It gives people a chance to try different things.
How can home cooks expand their repertoire?
Jordan: Go to places and talk to people. Go to farmers markets and talk to people who produce stuff and get tips from them.
Vu: I’m always willing to throw out tips. We have an open kitchen. Just come by and talk to us. We’re not going to give you the full recipe, but we’ll give you an idea of how to do it.
Go to the Asian market. Go to the Mexican market. Look at different ingredients. If you don’t know how to use it, YouTube and Google are your best friends.
Fish sauce might scare off some people. Once you start cooking with it and getting used to it, that’s one of the best ingredients you can cook with.
Micah Martello, chef and co-owner
Fete Au Fete
You were an executive chef at traditional restaurants for more than 20 years. Why did you go in another direction?
Brutal hours, no flexibility, tired of making money for other people. It’s a really stressful, thankless job. I had this burning desire to be in business for myself.
There’s so much b.s. involved with full-service, brick-and-mortar restaurants. With the food hall, from a chef’s perspective, you can really cut out the middleman. There’s a certain satisfaction that you get from making the food and handing it directly to the person that’s going to eat it.
What can people expect from Fete Au Fete?
Upscale Southern comfort food with a Louisiana twist. We also like to do different plays on other genres of cuisine, like our Cajun Cubano.
It’s really not much like a traditional Cubano. We do tasso instead of ham. We do smoked Gouda cheese instead of Swiss. It’s on French bread. Instead of yellow mustard, we do a jalapeno garlic aioli.
Our crawfish poutine is one of our signature items. Instead of fries, we use red-skin potatoes, which is symbolic of the crawfish boil. Instead of a debris gravy, we do crawfish étouffée. I ran it as a special as a joke for some of my Canadian friends, and I’ve never taken it off the menu.
What advice would you offer to a home cook who wants to get better in the kitchen?
Don’t be afraid to experiment. Don’t be afraid to take a little detour from that recipe. People can never expand their abilities without stepping out of their comfort zone.
Ash Shoukry, owner
The Big Squeezy
How did you get started with The Big Squeezy?
I started a small juice company that I was about to launch in northern California. After I took over an organic farm, I realized I wanted to get involved in juicing my commodities.
An old friend of mine … happened to be in Baton Rouge a couple weeks later and stumbled upon The Big Squeezy that had just opened six months prior and was having some financial struggles and some growing pains.
I put my company on hold and got involved in consulting The Big Squeezy. As I got more involved, I realized the company was either going to make it, if I contributed 100 percent of my efforts, or not make it, if I didn’t get 100 percent involved.
How will you make this concept work?
People get excited about having the opportunity to try something new. But you have to educate them.
Each juice has a breakdown of the calorie content, the commodities that are in it, and tells you what it actually does. We don’t sell anybody a juice unless they’ve tried it. That way you have an idea of what you’re buying.
What is your take on the White Star Market?
It’s a very good concept. It’s a very nice stepping stone for smaller, independent stores, especially places that aren’t from the Baton Rouge area that want to introduce their products. It’s a very approachable way to expand their brand recognition and get their product out to a new clientele.
Nate Johnson, majority owner
Reve Coffee Roasters
What attracted you to this business?
I always liked coffee. I used to drink it with my dad.
I love everything about what a coffee shop does for a community. It brings together people from all walks of life.
I started my first coffee shop in my hometown in downtown Eunice about 11 years ago when I was about 21 years old. Over the past five years I’ve opened four more locations.
Why pick White Star Market for your new roasting location?
We wanted more avenues to meet farmers and coffee shop and café owners. We also provide wholesale coffee and do consulting and training. We’re certified through the Specialty Coffee Association, and we want to impart that knowledge.
It’s difficult to establish our name without a storefront. We wanted to have a satellite location, and White Star seemed like the perfect opportunity to plant a location in an area where we are not well known. We wanted to build our brand and our customer loyalty and share our story.
Can you offer any tips about brewing coffee?
Take time to make that perfect cup of coffee to start your day off right. Enjoy the process.
Freshly grind the coffee. Don’t put your coffee in the freezer. Make sure it’s stored with an airtight seal.