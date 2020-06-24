Tender, ready to fall-off-the-bone ribs take time.
These baby backs call for a good 3-3½ hours on the grill.
The glaze — a cherry-pomegranate blend — adds a fruity note that perfectly complements the meat.
So take a day. Take your time. Let the grill and the ribs do their thing.
Good eatin' awaits.
Baby Back Ribs with Pomegranate and Cherry Glaze
Recipe is from Weber Grills.
GLAZE:
2 cups tart or regular cherry preserves
2 cups refrigerated pomegranate juice
4 teaspoons minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
1½ teaspoon ground coriander
1½ teaspoon ground cumin
RUB:
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons granulated garlic
MEAT:
2 racks baby back ribs, each about 2 pounds
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1. In a food processor, blend cherry preserves until almost smooth. Transfer to a large, heavy saucepan. Add pomegranate juice and bring to a boil. Continue to boil until the mixture thickens slightly and is reduced to 2 cups, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring often and adjusting the heat as needed to prevent overflowing (the mixture will boil up to the top of the pan while cooking).
2. Remove heat and stir in 4 teaspoons of chiles, the coriander and cumin. Taste; add more chile if desired. Cool completely (the glaze will thicken as it cools).
3. Transfer 1 cup of glaze to a small bowl and set aside for serving. Set aside the remaining 1 cup glaze for basting. (The glaze can be a day ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before using.)
4. In a small bowl combine the rub ingredients. Using a dull dinner knife, slide the tip under the membrane covering the back of each rack of ribs. Lift and loosen the membrane until it breaks, and then grab a corner of it with a paper towel and pull it off.
5. Brush each rack of ribs all over with oil and season with rub, putting more of it on the meaty sides than on the bone sides. Allow ribs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before grilling.
6. Heat grill for indirect cooking over medium-low heat (300 to 350 F).
7. Grill ribs, bone side down, over indirect medium-low heat, with the lid closed, until the meat is very tender and has shrunk back from most of the bones by ¼ inch or more, 3 to 3½ hours. Lower grill temperature if ribs are browning too quickly.
8. During the last 20 to 25 minutes of grilling time, baste ribs generously with the reserved glaze every 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from the grill and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Cut the racks into individual ribs. Serve with the remaining glaze for dipping.