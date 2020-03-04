When your restaurant's in trouble, what do you do?
Therese Creppel called Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible."
Host Robert Irvine and his team visit Creppel's Belle Chasse eatery, Lil G's Kajun Restaurant, on Thursday night's "Impossible" episode, titled "Lost in the Bayou."
Creppel, with no restaurant experience, bought Lil G's 12 years ago.
"With her daughter's help, Therese has managed to stay afloat, but after consecutive years of losing more than $100,000, they've run out of options," the episode synopsis says. "If Robert can't reverse the tide, Lil G's name is mud."
In each "Impossible" episode, celebrity chef Irvine, with a $10,000 budget and a two-day time frame, observes the staff and kitchen during a full service before tweaking the menu, and the restaurant's interior and exterior in an attempt to make the place profitable again.
Lil G's, located at 9338 La. 23, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Customers' favorites, according to the menu, include the big bayou omelet (of course, it's full of seafood), the debris roast beef po-boy, seafood okra gumbo and the Thibodaux, a stuffed crab covered in crawfish cream sauce.
"Restaurant Impossible" airs at 8 p.m.