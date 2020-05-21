Whoever thought of turning popcorn into a power bar gets a genius grant from us.
OK, we really don't have any grants to give out, but they do get our undying admiration.
There is not one thing in this recipe that we don't like. So, when you mix them all together, mwah!
Blueberry & Pomegranate Power Bars
8 cups popped popcorn
1½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1 cup dried blueberries
½ cup pomegranate seeds
½ cup whole natural almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped
⅔ cup honey
⅔ cup light brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, melted
1. Line 13-by-9-inch pan with foil; spray foil with cooking spray.
2. Combine popcorn, oats, blueberries, pomegranate seeds and almonds in large bowl.
3. Combine honey, brown sugar and butter in small saucepan; cook over low heat to boiling; boil 2 minutes. Pour over popcorn mixture and mix thoroughly.
4. Using damp hands, press mixture firmly into prepared pan. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. Cut into 12 bars.
5. Dip bottoms of bars into melted chocolate. Place on wax paper lined pan; refrigerate until ready to serve. Store in tight covered container in refrigerator.