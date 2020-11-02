Hogs for the Cause teams are selling barbecue sandwiches and tailgate platters to benefit the Hogs Family Residence at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
Deadline for preorders is Dec. 5 by visiting hogsforthecause.org/bbq. Diners can pick up their barbecue between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Rally Cap Brewing, 11212 Pennywood Ave., just in time for the televised New Orleans Saints' Sunday night game against Tampa Bay.
Hogs teams Bassets, Booze, & BBQ, Pigwick Club and Squeal Your Face will offer pulled pork sandwich meals with coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad for $14. The Tailgate Platter, available for $50, includes pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, and potato salad for four people.
The Hogs Family Residence is a one-of-a-kind facility offering free accommodations to families whose children are being treated at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
“We are overjoyed with the response our Baton Rouge teams have had in support of our work,” said Becker Hall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hogs for the Cause. “Their dedication to our fight for all families battling pediatric brain cancer will bring us closer to easing the financial burdens they face, allowing them to focus on overcoming this disease.”
For more information, visit hogsforthecause.org/hogs-house/#br-residence or hogsforthecause.org.