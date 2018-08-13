The owner of Slinky’s, a longtime Chimes Street bar that closed earlier this year, plans to open a new lounge on Airline Highway.
The Bookstore will be located at 10466 Airline Highway, said Pam Sandoz. Sandoz is in the process of getting permits and building out the bar, with hopes opening in about two months.
The name of the bar comes from a running joke Sandoz had with her employees and customers whenever wild things happened in Slinky’s — things would have been easier if she had just bought a bookstore.
The Bookstore will be a neighborhood bar for people who live and work in the Airline-Jefferson Highway corridor. “We anticipate we’ll have a good happy hour with people who are headed back home to Ascension and come in to wait out the traffic,” she said.
Sandoz also plans to have events like backgammon night and “stich and bitch” crafting sessions to bring in regulars. “We’re going to elevate the liquor and cocktail selection from Slinky’s, because that was a college bar,” she said.
Sandoz owned Slinky's for 19 years before the bar closed in February because of rising rent.