ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Crunchy Fish with Lemon Sauce
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg, author of "Gulf Coast Favorites" cookbook.
2 pounds trout or catfish fillets (mild fish)
Salt and pepper to taste
4 tablespoons lemon juice, divided
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
⅓ cup fat-free chicken broth
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1. In a bowl, season fish with salt and pepper and 2 tablespoons lemon juice. In a plastic bag, combine breadcrumbs and cornstarch. Add fish; shake to coat fish with mixture, pressing mixture onto fish.
2. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add fish, cooking 4-5 minutes on each side or until fish is flaky.
3. Remove fish to serving plate; add butter to pan. After butter is melted, add chicken broth and remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice, scraping pan of any bits to add flavor. Add parsley. Heat 2 minutes; serve with fish.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 283, calories from fat 38 percent, fat 12 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 94 mg, sodium 98 mg, carbohydrate 10 g, dietary fiber 0 g, sugars 0 g, protein 32 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ starch, 4 lean meat