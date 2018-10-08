Big news on the local restaurant scene; chef Scott Varnedoe has joined Juban’s Creole Restaurant & Caterers as it’s executive chef. Varnedoe, who has 26 years in the business, is an award-winning chef locally, regionally and nationally.
“We’re very excited to have him with us,” said Scott Callais, director of operations for Juban’s and Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar. “He’s bringing a wealth of experience to Juban’s.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to join Juban's,” said Varnedoe. “As a young chef, years ago, Juban's was the dream job. I feel so fortunate that a few previous Juban's chefs have been my mentors and friends.
“I hope what I bring to the table will only elevate what is currently a well-oiled machine,” he continued. “My goal is to continue doing what Juban's does well, while being creative in the menu process so we appeal to the ever-changing culinary scene, at home and outside of Baton Rouge.”
Varnedoe gained the attention of the local culinary word when he opened Varnedoe’s at The Bluff’s in St. Francisville in 2001. In 2011, when Stroube’s Steakhouse opened he served as its executive research and development executive chef for a year before heading to Chef John Folse & Co. A year later he created buzz with Restaurant IPO. Most recently Varnedoe served as for Rock n Concepts overseeing its four restaurants: Lava Cantina downtown and Perkins Rowe, Schlittz & Giggles downtown and Rock n’ Pops.
A four-time James Beard House guest chef, Varnedoe was a featured chef on the Food Network’s “Cooking in the Garden” at the Chicago Botanical Gardens. Two years ago he walked away with a gold medal at the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience and placed second in the Louisiana Seafood Competition Second Place.