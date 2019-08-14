TESTED RECIPE
Bloody Mary Braised Pork Ribs
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup bloody mary mix
½ cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 small onion, sliced
4-5 pounds country style pork ribs (8 ribs)
Sauce:
2 cups drippings from ribs
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 teaspoons water (estimated)
¼ cup cane syrup
1. Mix bloody mary mix, brown sugar, salt, black pepper and smoked paprika in a small bowl.
2. Slice onion and place rings in the bottom of a slow cooker.
3. Place ribs in the slow cooker.
4. Pour bloody mary mixture over ribs. Cover and cook 8 hours on low.
5. To make sauce, drain ribs (reserving about two cups of drippings) and return to the slow cooker on warm. Remove as much of the fat off the top as you can.
6. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch and enough water to make a paste.
7. Heat reserved juices in a heavy sauce pan. Whisk in the cornstarch paste and cane syrup.
8. Heat to boiling then reduce to medium-low. Simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the sauce coats the back of a spoon. It will thicken more as it cools.
9. Baste ribs with sauce and serve.
TESTED RECIPE
No Mayo Potato Salad
Makes about 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 pounds red potatoes
3 tablespoons creole mustard
¼ cup lemon juice
¾ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon thyme leaves
1. Boil potatoes until tender, about 10-15 minutes. Drain until dry and cool enough to handle. If desired, peel potatoes at this stage or leave the skin on.
2. While potatoes boil, whisk together remaining ingredients.
3. Once cooled, cut potatoes into chunks and place in a large bowl.
4. Pour dressing over potatoes and stir to coat.
5. Chill at least 2 hours or make a day ahead and chill overnight.
6. Add fresh thyme leaves and serve cold.
TESTED RECIPE
Quick Pickled Fresh Okra
Makes about 3-4 pints. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds fresh okra
8 cayenne peppers
4 cloves of garlic, halved
4 sprigs of fresh dill
2¼ cups water
1 cup white vinegar
1 cup white balsamic vinegar
2½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1. Divide fresh okra evenly between 3 to 4 sterile 1-pint jars.
2. Place one cayenne pepper, two garlic clove halves and one sprig of dill into each jar.
3. In a small saucepan, bring water, vinegars, salt and pepper to a boil. Remove from heat.
4. Pour vinegar mixture over ingredients in jars.
5. Place in a hot water bath for 10 minutes.
6. Cool jars. Refrigerate jars after opening.