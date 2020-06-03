The temperatures are ticking up as we settle in for our daily happy hour on the porch.
Our typical cheese plate is starting to sweat as much as we are, which had me searching cookbooks, apps and websites for chilled appetizers to tide us over until dinner.
This week’s trip to the market was a humid one — a sure sign that summer is well on its way. The trade-off is that the tables and baskets were filled with juicy tomatoes, fresh-off-the-vine beans and perfect peaches. A few winter staples like beets and carrots are also still coming in, making it an altogether great time to shop for Louisiana produce.
From my last trip, I nabbed some giant shrimp, a few golden beets, fresh peaches and some of the last of the sweet and new potatoes.
I could have just boiled the shrimp and served them chilled, but these were so pretty I wanted to do something a little different with them. Gathering some ideas from other recipes along with few of my own, and guided by what was available in our little garden, I came up with this recipe for crisp Pickled Boiled Shrimp. Served with a few crackers and some fresh garden tomatoes, they proved to be the perfect light snack before dinner.
The golden beets, which are truly beautiful to behold, also got a pickling. We had a few along with the shrimp and on our dinner plates as a bonus to our meal.
As the days begin to wear us down with the heat, these light snacks will keep us cool as we relax before dinner.