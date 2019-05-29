ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Pancakes with Blueberry Syrup
Makes 18 pancakes. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
PANCAKES:
2 eggs
2½ cup milk
¼ cup sour cream
¼ cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
2¼ cup flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon butter
SYRUP:
1 cup blueberries
1 cup water + 1½ teaspoons water
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon vanilla
1. For the pancakes, whisk together the eggs, milk, sour cream, oil and vanilla in a large bowl.
2. Whisk in the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Heat griddle to about 325 F.
3. Butter the hot griddle. Pour batter in ¼ cup size amounts onto the griddle and cook until bubbles form on top, then flip. Cook until pancakes are fluffy and slightly firm in the middle. Keep warm until ready to serve.
4. For the syrup, heat blueberries, 1 cup water and sugar in a small saucepan until boiling. Reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes.
5. In a very small bowl, make a paste out of the cornstarch and 1 ½ teaspoons water. Add to the blueberry syrup and simmer for one minute. Stir in vanilla.
6. Set aside to cool slightly before serving over pancakes.
Blackberry Crostini
Makes about 2 dozen servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 French baguette, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon butter
½ cup fresh blackberries plus a few for garnish
2 tablespoons honey
¼ cup roasted pecans, chopped
7-8 ounces goat cheese
1 tablespoon fresh basil, chiffonade style
1. Heat oven to 400 F. Butter bread slices and place on a baking sheet. Toast for about 3 to 5 minutes. Set aside.
2. In a small sauce pan, heat blackberries to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to simmer until berries break down. Strain the berries and reserve the juice.
3. In a small bowl, stir together blackberry juice, honey, pecans and goat cheese.
4. Spread onto each slice of baguette.
5. Top with whole blackberries and basil. Serve at room temperature.
Peach Granita
Makes about 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
5 medium ripe peaches
2 tablespoons honey
¼ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
5-6 mint leaves
1. Cut an “X” in the bottoms of the peaches. Heat a stock pot to boiling, add the peaches and return to boil. Cook 5 minutes, then remove peaches and place in a bowl of ice water.
2. Peel and cut peaches. Remove pits.
3. Add the peaches, honey, milk, vanilla and mint leaves to a blender. Puree until smooth.
4. Transfer to a freezer-safe container. Freeze at least 6 hours or overnight.
5. Scoop the icy mixture into cups and serve cold.