Apricots, lemons and warm spices give this chicken salad a Moroccan flavor that sings.
To add depth to the dressing, reach for garam masala, a traditional spice blend of coriander, cumin, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper.
Chickpeas further echo the Moroccan theme and crisp romaine combined with slightly bitter watercress make the perfect bed of greens for the toppings.
Reserve a bit of the dressing to drizzle on just before serving.
Moroccan Chicken Salad with Apricots and Almonds
Makes 4-6 servings.
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed
Salt and pepper
¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon garam masala
½ teaspoon ground coriander
Pinch smoked paprika
4 tablespoons lemon juice (2 lemons)
1 tablespoon honey
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed
¾ cup dried apricots, chopped coarse
1 shallot, sliced thin
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
2 romaine lettuce hearts (12 ounces), cut into 1-inch pieces
4 ounces (4 cups) watercress
½ cup whole almonds, toasted and chopped coarse
1. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Brown chicken well on first side, 6 to 8 minutes. Flip chicken, add ½ cup water, and cover. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook 5-7 minutes until chicken registers 160 F.
2. Transfer chicken to cutting board, let cool slightly, then slice ½-inch thick on bias. Let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, microwave 1 tablespoon oil, garam masala, coriander and paprika in medium bowl until oil is hot and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Whisk 3 tablespoons lemon juice, honey, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper into spice mixture. Whisking constantly, drizzle in remaining oil.
3. In large bowl, combine cooled chicken, chickpeas, apricots, shallot, parsley and half of dressing and toss to coat. Let mixture sit for 15 to 30 minutes. Whisk remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice into remaining dressing.
4. Toss romaine, watercress and almonds together in serving bowl, drizzle remaining dressing over top and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with chicken mixture and serve.