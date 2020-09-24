There's brownies, and then there are these Nutella Cream Cheese Brownies.
They are thick, chewy and fudgy with just a hint of hazelnut goodness. They are, in fact, Brownie Hall of Fame great.
Beth Colvin, whose husband is a brownie connoisseur, came up with this combination of Nutella, cream cheese and boxed brownie mix.
The Nutella and cream cheese make the batter gooey and sticky, resulting in brownies that are dense and rich with a crispy crust.
The hazelnut flavor is a background player, adding to the depth and texture, and the zing of the cream cheese lends a richness that can only come from a heavy dairy product.
Nutella Cream Cheese Brownies
Makes 1 (13-inch-by-9-inch) pan of brownies. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
4 ounces + 2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
½ cup Nutella
2 eggs
⅛ cup canola oil
1 box fudge brownie mix
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 13-inch-by-9-inch pan with nonstick spray.
2. Using a mixer, whip together the cream cheese and Nutella. Add eggs and oil and continue to whip until well combined.
2. Scrape down bowl, then add the brownie mix. Fold mix in until just combined, then whip an additional 1 to 2 minutes.
3. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a pick inserted in the middle comes out mostly clean. Allow to cool 10 to 15 minutes before serving.