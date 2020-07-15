At least once a summer, I can't help it, and I just have to vent about how dang hot it is.

It’s too hot to cook outside, and it’s too hot to fire up the stove inside.

But, all things considered, I'd rather hover over the stove in the air conditioning for a short while than stand over a hot grill outside.

When we made our visit to the market this weekend, I got some fresh pork chops, chestnut mushrooms, sweet Italian peppers and peaches.

I spent about 10 minutes over the stove browning the chops and sauteing the vegetables, then put everything in a big pot and tucked it into the oven for a couple of hours. The oven was set on low, so that didn't heat up the whole kitchen. 

The chops came out juicy and tender, and the vegetables were the perfect complement. 

As for the peaches,  I combined them with some blueberries and whipped up a quick sorbet to cool us down. This sorbet base can be made with any fresh or frozen fruit. The fruit adds natural sweetness, but the simple sugar syrup gives it that ideal sorbet consistency.

So even though it's scorching hot, we still have to eat. I'll do my best to bring you more ways to make hardy hot meals, without heating things up even more. Stay cool everyone!

Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. Contact her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.

 

