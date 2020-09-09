Guy Beringer, we raise a mimosa in your honor.
The British writer is said to have invented the brunch in 1895 as a cure for a hangover. Americans became fans in the 1930s.
In pre-pandemic days, Sunday brunch at a local eatery was a highlight of the week. And we hope those days will soon return.
In the meantime, that doesn't mean we can't "do brunch."
A new cookbook is here to help you cook your way to that perfect combination of breakfast and lunch.
"Let’s Brunch: 100 Recipes for the Best Meal of the Week" by Belinda Smith-Sullivan, published by Gibbs-Smith, covers everything from Bacon Deviled Eggs to Salmon Asparagus Quiche to Panettone Grand Marnier French Toast.
Cocktails, of course, are a brunch necessity, so Smith-Sullivan stirs up such delights as Pomegranate Mimosa and Chef Belinda’s Creole Mary.
So whether it's a brunch for two or a group of friends hanging out on Zoom, Smith-Sullivan brings southern hospitality (she lives in Trenton, South Carolina) to your brunch menu.
Smith-Sullivan grew up at her grandmother’s elbow, learning how to cook from scratch long before she had any professional training. This down-home connection to food is the base for her more sophisticated ingredient and spice combinations.
“In my opinion, brunch is the most creative meal because there are no rules — as menu offerings can range from a full array of breakfast items to steak and potatoes and everything in between,” Smith-Sullivan says.
The cookbook is divided up into chapters that focus on starters, soups and salads; eggs dishes; casseroles; breakfast meats; pastas; grits; sandwiches; breads; jams and syrups; desserts; and beverages that include hot drinks, juices and alcohol libations.
Brie, Fig, and Walnut Crostini
Good but not complicated—this is the perfect appetizer for a brunch or party. Substitute goat or blue cheese instead of brie or make a combination of the three.
Serves 6-10. Recipe is by Belinda Smith-Sullivan from "Let’s Brunch: 100 Recipes for the Best Meal of the Week."
1 French baguette, sliced
1⁄2 inch thick diagonally
1⁄4 cup Garlic-Infused Olive Oil (see recipe below)
1⁄2 pound wedge brie cheese,
room temperature
1⁄2 cup fig preserves
1⁄2 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts
Honey, for drizzling
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
2. Place bread slices on baking sheet and brush with olive oil on both sides. Toast in the oven until brown on both sides, about 5 minutes per side.
3. Spread each crostini with brie, followed with a dollop of fig preserves and sprinkling of walnuts. Arrange on a serving tray and drizzle with honey.
Garlic-Infused Olive Oil
Makes 2 cups.
Garlic-Infused Olive Oil is a timesaver in the kitchen and so easy to make. No more bits of minced garlic to bite into in your homemade salad dressings or on your roasted veggies. Basically, use in any recipe requiring both garlic and olive oil — which there are many.
Large head garlic, peeled
1 pint extra virgin olive oil
1. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, add garlic and oil. Let simmer slowly for 20–30 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
2. In the meantime, sterilize storage jar in a 275-degree oven for 20 minutes. When olive oil is cool, strain into jar and seal. Oil will last 2–3 months in the refrigerator. Be sure to properly label and date before storing.