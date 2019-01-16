ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Honey Orange Glazed Duck Breast
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 duck breasts
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon ginger
1 orange’s zest
2 teaspoons coconut oil
½ cup honey
½ cup cane syrup
4 tablespoons orange juice
2 teaspoon fresh rosemary
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Score skin of duck breasts in a crisscross pattern. Be careful not to cut through the meat.
2. In a small bowl, stir together salt, pepper, ginger and orange zest to make a rub, then season the duck with it.
3. Heat an oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Melt the coconut oil and spread to coat the bottom of the skillet.
4. Place duck breasts, skin side down, in the skillet. Cook 5 minutes or until golden brown.
5. While duck cooks, whisk together honey, syrup, orange juice, rosemary and balsamic vinegar.
6. Once duck skin is browned, flip and pour the glaze over each breast.
7. Move the skillet to the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Spoon the glaze over the duck again and cook for another 5 minutes or until reaching an internal temperature of 125 to 130 F.
8. Garnish with orange slices and fresh rosemary and serve immediately.
Honey Pecan Sweet Potatoes
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons coconut or avocado oil
2 large sweet potatoes
¼ cup honey
¼ cup roasted pecans, chopped
1 tablespoon brown sugar
½ teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1. Heat coconut or avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
2. Cut sweet potatoes into small cubes. Add to skillet and cook 5 minutes.
3. Stir in honey, pecans, brown sugar, chili powder, salt and pepper.
4. Sauté for 10-12 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are tender and slightly browned. Serve immediately.
Pepper Jelly Brussels Sprouts
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup pepper jelly
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ cup chicken or vegetable broth
1. Heat butter and jelly in a skillet over medium heat. Whisk constantly until incorporated.
2. Add Brussels sprouts and stir to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Stir in broth and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half and sprouts are crisp tender. Serve immediately.