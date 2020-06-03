TESTED RECIPE
Pickled Boiled Shrimp
Make two 1-quart jars. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
To boil shrimp:
2 pounds large shrimp
1 onion
1 lemon
5 garlic whole cloves, peeled
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons cracked black pepper
1 teaspoon celery salt
1½ teaspoons liquid crab boil
1. Place all shrimp boil ingredients in a large stock pot.
2. Fill the pot with water up to two inches above shrimp.
3. Heat water over medium-high heat. Cook until a few shrimp start to float, about 5-10 minutes.
4. Remove from heat, drain and pour into ice water to stop the cooking process.
5. Peel the shrimp leaving only the tails.
To pickle shrimp:
1½ cups (one 12-ounce bottle) Steen’s Cane Vinegar
2 cups water
2 tablespoon lemon juice
2 pounds boiled shrimp, tail on
1 cup cherry tomato halves
1 small onion, sliced thin
1 tablespoon capers
1 tablespoon fresh dill
½ cup fresh basil leaves
2 one-quart jars
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, water and lemon juice.
2. In each jar, layer shrimp, tomato halves, onion slices, capers and herbs until each is about two-thirds full.
3. Pour the vinegar mixture over the shrimp in the jars. Seal tightly.
4. Refrigerate for 3 hours. Store up to two weeks.
TESTED RECIPE
Pickled Roasted Beets
Makes one 1-quart jar. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6 fresh small-medium beets, any color, with 1 inch of stem attached
1 small onion, sliced thin
3-4 sprigs fresh thyme
3-4 sprigs fresh oregano
1 teaspoon fresh dill
1 cup white vinegar
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon coriander
1. Heat oven to 400 F.
2. Wrap beets in a foil pouch and place on a baking pan.
3. Roast for 40 minutes or until beets are tender.
4. Once beets are cool enough to handle, peel and slice thinly.
5. Layer beets in the jar with onion and herb sprigs.
6. In a small saucepan over high heat, bring the vinegar, sugar, salt and coriander to a boil.
7. Pour the hot vinegar mixture over the beets in the jar. Seal tightly.
8. Refrigerate for 3 days before serving. Store up to two weeks.