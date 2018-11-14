ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Basics of Overnight Oats
Yields 1 serving. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup rolled oats
½ cup milk (any kind)
½ cup desired fruit, nuts or yogurt
Desired sugar and spices
1. Add oats to a pint-sized jar to allow room for the oats to expand overnight.
2. Pour in milk.
3. Stir in desired fruit, nuts or yogurt — or all.
4. Sprinkle in desired sugar and spices.
5. Gently stir, then seal with the jar lid and refrigerate overnight. Don’t store for more than 3 days.
6. Heat 45-60 seconds in the microwave or enjoy cold.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats
Yields 1 serving. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup rolled oats
½ cup milk
½ cup pumpkin, cooked and mashed
⅛ teaspoon pumpkin spice blend
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon sugar
1. Add oats to a pint-sized jar to allow room for the oats to expand overnight.
2. Pour in milk.
3. Stir in pumpkin.
4. Sprinkle in pumpkin spice, vanilla and sugar.
5. Gently stir, then seal with the jar lid and refrigerate overnight. Don’t store for more than 3 days.
6. Heat 45-60 seconds in the microwave or enjoy cold.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Satsuma Cider Overnight Oats
Yields 1 serving. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup rolled oats
½ cup milk
1 tablespoon satsuma juice
1 teaspoon satsuma zest
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon honey
1. Add oats to a pint-sized jar to allow room for the oats to expand overnight.
2. Pour in milk.
3. Stir in satsuma juice and zest.
4. Sprinkle in cloves and cinnamon.
5. Add honey, gently stir, then seal with the jar lid and refrigerate overnight. Don’t store for more than 3 days.
6. Heat 45-60 seconds in the microwave or enjoy cold.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Pecan Pie Overnight Oats
Yields 1 serving. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup rolled oats
½ cup milk
½ cup pecans, chopped
1 tablespoon cane syrup
¼ teaspoon vanilla
1. Add oats to a pint-sized jar to allow room for the oats to expand overnight.
2. Pour in milk.
3. Stir in pecans, cane syrup and vanilla.
4. Gently stir, then seal with the jar lid and refrigerate overnight. Don’t store for more than 3 days.
5. Heat 45-60 seconds in the microwave or enjoy cold.