ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Olive Cheese Cocktail Bread
Makes 48-50 miniature breads. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 10-12 minutes.
Terrific Tip: If cooking immediately, (not frozen) bake 8-10 minutes. Raid an olive bar for good quality Kalamata olives. It makes a difference.
1 bunch green onions, finely chopped
⅓ cup chopped Kalamata olives
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles
1 (8-ounce) package shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 loaf cocktail rye bread or sourdough bread
1. In bowl, mix together all the ingredients except the bread. Spread on top bread slices.
2. Freeze flat on baking sheet few hours, then place in resealable freezable bags.
3. Preheat oven 350̊ F. Bake 10-12 minutes, just until corners of bread start to turn brown.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 46, calories from fat 36 percent, fat 2 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 2 mg, sodium 138 mg, carbohydrate 5 g, dietary fiber 1 g, sugars 1 g, protein 2 g. Dietary Exchanges: ½ starch
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Quick Turkey Lasagna
Makes 10 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her cookbook, "Guy's Guide to Eating Well"
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 1 hour.
Terrific Tip: Try adding extra vegetables like sliced mushrooms, baby spinach, and black olives.
2 (25-ounce) jars marinara sauce
1 (8-ounce) package no-boil lasagna noodles, divided
1 (15-ounce) container part-skim low-fat ricotta cheese, optional
2¼ cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
2 (10-ounce) packages chopped spinach, thawed and drained
3 cups chopped cooked skinless turkey breasts
1. Preheat oven 375 F. Coat a 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Spread about 1 cup marinara sauce on bottom of pan. Top with one-third noodles, 1 cup mozzarella, half the ricotta, half the spinach, half the turkey and 1 cup sauce. Repeat layering with one-third noodles, remaining turkey, ricotta and spinach and 1 cup mozzarella. Top with remaining noodles and sauce.
3. Bake, covered with foil, 1 hour. Uncover and top with remaining ¼ cup cheese and continue cooking 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Nutritional information: Calories 316, calories from fat 20 percent, fat 7 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 52 mg, sodium 790 mg, carbohydrates 37 g, dietary fiber 6 g, total sugars 12 g, protein 26 g. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 2½ lean meat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
Makes 3 dozen cookies. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 10-12 minutes.
⅓ cup butter, softened
½ cup sugar
½ cup light brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1¼ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 cup old-fashioned oatmeal
½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
½ cup chopped pecans, toasted
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In mixing bowl, mix together butter, sugar and brown sugar until blended. Add egg and vanilla, mixing until creamy.
3. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder and baking soda. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, mixing only until combined. Stir in oatmeal, chocolate chips and pecans.
4. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes or until cookie edges begin to brown.
Nutritional information per cookie: Calories 90, calories from fat 39 percent, fat 4 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 10 mg, sodium 38 mg, carbohydrate 13 g, dietary fiber 1 g, sugars 8 g, protein 1 g. Dietary Exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat