If you like chocolate. No, I mean, reeeeally like chocolate, then this is the cake for you.
This flourless cake is dense, rich and deeply chocolate.
It only has five ingredients (and two are optional), takes about 40 minutes to bake in a water bath, and then has to chill.
So for all you chocoholics out there, this one's for you.
Chocolate Truffle Cake
3 cups (18 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter
6 large eggs, room temperature
Whipped cream for topping (optional)
Chopped nuts (optional)
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Coat an 8-by-3-inch cake pan with nonstick spray. Line bottom of pan with wax or parchment paper; spray paper with nonstick spray. Have a larger roasting pan ready.
2. Melt chips and butter together; still until well blended.
3. Beat eggs in a large bowl with mixer on high for 7 minutes or until tripled and soft peaks form.
4. Fold in chocolate mixture until blended. Pour into cake pan.
5. Place large pan in oven; place cake pan inside large pan. Pour boiling water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of cake pan. Cover cake pan loosely with foil. Bake 40 minutes. (Cake looks soft but sets when chilled.)
6. Top with whipped cream and chopped nuts, if desired.