In the wake of Hurricane Laura, the Community Coffee Company has committed to donating 10% of proceeds from the sales of Community coffee and tea products in retail grocery locations in Louisiana and Texas through Oct. 31.
The company's efforts will donate up to $100,000, to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Laura relief efforts.
The Salvation Army’s mobile food pantries and meal programs have been stationed across the region since the storm made landfall on Aug. 27. Community Coffee Company also has been on the ground since the storm’s landfall, bringing its mobile beverage vehicles to serve fresh coffee to first responders, work crews and residents in impacted areas in and around Lake Charles.
“We have seen firsthand how this hurricane has affected our local communities, and we are humbled to play a role in the rebuilding efforts,” Community Coffee Company CEO David Belanger said. “We know that there’s still a long journey to recovery for the affected areas in Louisiana and Texas, and we’re committed to supporting these communities in the weeks and months to come.”
“We’re not just delivering food and water in these hard-hit communities — we’re bringing hope,” said Jeff Jellets, territorial disaster coordinator for The Salvation Army USA Southern Territory. “Donations like the one from Community Coffee will help us provide comfort, compassion and warm meals for storm-affected Texas and Louisiana residents in need.”
For more information, visit www.communitycoffee.com/relief.