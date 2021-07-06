There's a new Kolache Kitchen in town.
The restaurant has opened a new location at 15168 Airline Highway, its third in Baton Rouge.
The Kolache Kitchen sells savory and sweet kolaches, a breakfast item that is popular in Texas, along with tacos and gourmet sandwiches. Will Edwards started the business in 2013.
In addition to the newest location, Kolache Kitchen has a shop on Nicholson Drive, near LSU, and one on Jefferson Highway. The chain also has two locations in New Orleans.
For more information, visit kolachekitchenbr.com.
Bastille Day at Eliza
Celebrate French history and tradition with a special Bastille Day menu at Eliza, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Bastille Day is July 14. To honor the rich French heritage of the area, chef Russell Davis will offer a playful menu, where guests can choose a traditional French appetizer and entrée followed by an Opéra Gâteau. Guests can choose this tour de France for $45 or order à la carte.
For more information, call (225) 349-8895 or visit elizabatonrouge.com.
Cooking with Craft Beer
Registration is open for the leisure class, "Cooking with Craft Beer," from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Jeanne Mancuso will instruct this class in creating dishes using local craft beers. Participants must be age 21 or older.
Tickets are $125 at lci.edu/store/Cooking-with-Craft-Beer-p363516549.
Summer Brews & Bites
Le Chien Brewing Company, 101 S. Hummel St., Denham Springs, will host Summer Brews & Bites from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 8.
This casual group is for those age 21 and older. If you want to get some exercise first, meet at 6 p.m. for the Le Chien Running Club’s weekly 5K that starts at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, visit cometothetable.church/event-details/summer-brews-bites-le-chien-brewery-denham-5.
Brushes & Brunch
Tickets are on sale for Creative Canvas' Brushes & Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 at Socially Yours, 7227 Exchange Place.
Doors open at 11 a.m. The event includes live music and a buffet brunch menu with unlimited mimosas while painting.
Tickets are $25 to $55, depending on the options you choose: Brunch Only, Brushes Only or Brushes & Brunch. A cash bar will be available.
For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/brushes-and-brunch-tickets-159922491477.
Music at Pizza Byronz
Pizza Byronz, 8210 Village Plaza Court, will feature live music by acoustic guitarist Caitlyn Renee from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8.
For more information, (225) 960-1100 or visit pizzabyronz.com.
Waitr to change name
Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr is changing its name after agreeing to pay $4.7 million to a similar business in California over trademark issues.
The company has started delivering groceries, concessions at LSU baseball games and signed a deal to create a specialized platform for the sale and delivery of legal marijuana.
The California-based Waiter.com was founded in 1995 and trademarked Waiter.com in 2000, court records show.
The Lafayette-based Waitr was founded in 2008 and trademarked its name in 2016. The California business has been demanding the Louisiana company abandon the use of its trademark since 2015.