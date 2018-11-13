One could say Chris Motto went blindly into "Hell."
Although familiar with famed "Hell's Kitchen" host and chef Gordon Ramsay, Motto hadn't watched the longtime FOX reality series before accepting an invitation to compete on its 18th season.
"They were looking for less drama, more talent, fine dining or award-winning chefs," said Motto, 37, about the call he got two years ago from FOX.
"It might have benefited me a little better had I watched some of the shows and seen some of the scenarios that come into play," said the Denham Springs resident who has been the executive chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard in Baton Rouge for almost 10 years.
Instead, he just jumped into the fire, heading to Los Angeles in February 2017 for a month to shoot the series.
On "Hell's Kitchen," 16 chefs square off in weekly cooking challenges and dinner services under the guidance of hot-headed, often harsh and fiery-tongued Ramsay. As a rule, one contestant is sent home each week, but not before Ramsay reclaims their chef's jacket. Ouch!
This season, eight first-time or "rookie" chefs and eight "veterans," who've competed in past seasons, are in the kitchen. In the end, the winning chef will receive a $250,000 cash prize and the opportunity to become executive chef at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Restaurant in Las Vegas.
Earlier this month, just before the dinner crowd started arriving at Mansur's, Motto sat on a barstool and talked about his "Hell's Kitchen" experience. Under a $5 million nondisclosure agreement with the network, Motto can't say how he did or who won.
"You'll just have to watch," he said with a grin.
How was it entering the "Hell's Kitchen" set the first time?
Day 1 was both exciting and terrifying at the same time. That's when it became real. I went into "Hell's Kitchen" with the attitude that as long as I stay true to myself, and not get caught up in any politics, games, you know try to play "Survivor," I'll be OK. But at the end of the day, it's still a cooking job.
I went in very quiet and reserved at first, trying to take in my surroundings, knowing if I could get past the cameras I'd do all right.
Your first dish in "Hell's Kitchen" was shrimp and grits, and chef Ramsay wasn't impressed with your grits. How did you take that?
I got a 3 out of 5. It was a new kitchen. I had to submit a recipe beforehand and I don't cook with recipes, I cook by taste. Whenever I got to cook all those steaks for the Marines (in the second episode), that made me feel a lot better.
What was your biggest challenge?
Not knowing what was coming next. My cellphone and wallet were taken from me by the show at the airport. I'm 100 percent sequestered at this point, fake names in the hotel and everything, you can't contact anyone.
I can't do any of my daily routine things. I can't listen to music. They want you to engage. I couldn't Google anything.
Do the contestants get to spend any time with Gordon Ramsay other than during filming?
He comes down and cooks with us, shows us different tricks and all that stuff, but he's a busy man.
And how busy were you during the month of filming?
Days are long and nonstop. I thought coming from my workload here, going to Los Angeles was going to be halfway of a vacation, you know, like really what can they throw at me that I'm not already dealing with, and I was quite surprised.
Is chef Ramsay shouting and throwing things as much as he seems to be or are those just isolated incidents?
He's definitely intense, and he's passionate about what he does, and I respect that of him. The fact that he's been doing this as long as he has, and successful as much as he is. … I mean we're representing his food at that point. If you go in my kitchen, I'm going to be yelling the same if people are messing things up.
What's the most important thing you learned from chef Ramsay?
Again, just staying true to myself. I felt like, maybe it was my head messing with me at this point, being the circumstances and not being able to talk to anybody else, but I feel like we see things a lot the same way as far as cheffing goes — how important the customer is, and all the special things you do and how important the little things are in cooking as well as the other things. He taught me to take a step back, because in this culinary adventure I've been on, you know, your mind takes you a lot of places. You try to do more and more and sometimes you just gotta slow it down and take some things off, you know, just stop while I'm ahead."
'Hell's Kitchen'
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays
CHANNEL: FOX, WGMB, Channel 44 (cable Channel 6)
INFO: fox.com/hells-kitchen/