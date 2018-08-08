Blueberry_Lemon_Ricotta_Tea_Cake_-3_of_3-_copy

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Tea Cake

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY TATYANA NESTERUK

Makes one 9-inch cake. Recipe is from “The European Cake Cookbook” by Tatyana Nesteruk.

3 cups fresh blueberries

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest from 2 lemons

4 large eggs

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup almond flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

1. Preheat the oven to 335 F. Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and grease the sides.

2. In a large mixing bowl, toss together washed blueberries and cornstarch until the berries are well coated; set aside.

3. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, vanilla and lemon zest until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix well after each addition. Add the ricotta cheese and mix again until the batter is creamy.

4. In a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients: flour, almond flour, baking powder and salt. Sift the dry ingredients into the batter, then fold with a spatula just until combined. Add 2½ cups of the blueberries to the batter and fold them in.

5. Transfer the batter into the prepared springform pan; use an offset spatula to spread the batter evenly to the edges. Add the remaining ½ cup of blueberries over the top.

6. Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 20 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and cool on a wire rack. Serve it warm with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar.

