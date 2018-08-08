Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Tea Cake
Makes one 9-inch cake. Recipe is from “The European Cake Cookbook” by Tatyana Nesteruk.
3 cups fresh blueberries
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Zest from 2 lemons
4 large eggs
1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup almond flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
1. Preheat the oven to 335 F. Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and grease the sides.
2. In a large mixing bowl, toss together washed blueberries and cornstarch until the berries are well coated; set aside.
3. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, vanilla and lemon zest until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix well after each addition. Add the ricotta cheese and mix again until the batter is creamy.
4. In a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients: flour, almond flour, baking powder and salt. Sift the dry ingredients into the batter, then fold with a spatula just until combined. Add 2½ cups of the blueberries to the batter and fold them in.
5. Transfer the batter into the prepared springform pan; use an offset spatula to spread the batter evenly to the edges. Add the remaining ½ cup of blueberries over the top.
6. Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 20 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and cool on a wire rack. Serve it warm with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar.