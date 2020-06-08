We're on cruise control today, but still wanted something good for lunch.
Enter the Caprese Grilled Cheese sandwich.
It's light and bright, like a salad on a chewy ciabatta bun.
Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Makes 1 sandwich. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
1 ciabatta roll, cut in half
3 to 4 thick slices of fresh tomato
¼ cup shredded mozzarella
3 to 4 leaves fresh basil
Black pepper, to taste
Balsamic vinegar, to taste
1. On the bottom half of the ciabatta roll, place about half the shredded cheese. Layer the tomatoes on top, then sprinkle on more cheese.
2. On the top half, place the rest of the cheese, then the basil. Sprinkle black pepper over both halves.
3. Put the sandwich on a baking rack in a 400-degree oven for 8-10 minutes, broiling for the last 30 seconds or so.
4. Remove from oven and drizzle balsamic vinegar over the half with basil. Put halves together and press lightly. Serve immediately.