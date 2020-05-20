TESTED RECIPE
Slow-cooked Short Ribs
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons brown sugar
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
4 pounds beef short ribs
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, sliced
1 cup beef broth
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
1. Stir together flour, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, dry mustard, paprika and garlic in a shallow bowl.
2. Heat oil in a heavy skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
3. Dredge each short rib in the flour and seasoning mixture. Then brown all sides in the hot oil in batches.
4. Place onion slices in the bottom of a slow cooker then place the browned ribs on top.
5. Whisk together broth and hoisin sauce. Pour over ribs.
6. Cook on high for 6 hours or until ribs slide off the bone. Serve warm with a gravy from the drippings.
Dill Potatoes
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 pounds small red potatoes
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
1. In a heavy pot, melt butter and oil together over medium heat.
2. Add garlic and saute until just fragrant.
3. Cut potatoes into wedges and add to pot.
4. Stir to coat with butter and olive oil then season with salt and pepper.
5. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 30 minutes or until tender. Stir occasionally.
6. Stir in fresh dill just before serving. Serve warm.