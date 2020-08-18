Southfin Southern Poke announced in a Facebook post today that it will be opening a new location at 6166 Siegen Lane in September.
The restaurant added that it would announce an official opening date later.
The Seigen Lane restaurant will be Southfin Southern Poke's second location. Its original store is operated at 4321 Perkins Road.
The restaurant combines the flavors of the South Pacific with the traditions of the Gulf South to create Hawaiian street food with a Louisiana flare.
For more information, call (225) 302-7613 or visit southfinpoke.com.