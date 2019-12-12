The hype was real about Mid City Beer Garden even before any booze poured from the Government Street spot's 60 taps.
First, it was the plethora of beer and the ambiance of the skylight courtyard that caught people's attention.
Then, it was the fact that the owners revived a long-lost Baton Rouge favorite: the grilled cheese sandwich from Chelsea's, a now-closed hangout at the Perkins Overpass.
But now it's time that the beer garden's best-kept secret receives some attention: brunch.
While other Baton Rouge bars also offer a mid-morning meal, the Mid City Beer Garden nails it. The menu is the perfect size. Prices are reasonable. There are enough televisions to catch the Saints or LSU games without it feeling like a sports bar. Oh, and it's dog-friendly.
Mid City Beer Garden's brunch proved that the spot delivers more than just bar food.
My guests (one human, one four-legged) and I visited during the Saints-49ers game on Sunday. While the game wasn't pretty, the day was beautiful. The restaurant wasn't packed, so there were plenty of open tables both in the courtyard and in the covered areas.
We focused on the brunch menu, which featured six main items. We ordered half of them: the hangover biscuit ($10.99), loaded hash browns ($9.99) and biscuits and sausage gravy ($12.99). On the side, we tried the smoked cheddar grits and loaded hash browns.
For the most part, my critiques are small things that could be fixed by ordering slightly differently. The hangover biscuit would've been better with scrambled eggs rather than an over-easy one. The hash browns could've done without the pickled jalapeños. Our spread featured a heavy hand of "smoky" flavors between the smoked honey butter on the hangover biscuit to the smoky brown gravy on the hash browns.
And that smoky brown gravy, which complements the oozing melted cheese, is key to the loaded hash browns that are served as a full pound, making it shareable.
The biscuits and sausage gravy was our favorite of the three dishes. The biscuits were perfect with white sausage gravy heaped on top.
As for the hearty hangover biscuit with both sausage and bacon, it's clearly tailor-made for the crew that hung at the bar until last call the night before.
In addition to the brunch menu, the regular food menu was also available. While we didn't order from it on this visit, the grilled bratwurst on a pretzel bun that was served to the table next to us made me drool a little bit, despite my table overflowing with food. Next time.
To round out a true brunch, the specialty drink menu included all the usual suspects and more. There was hot coffee, Reve cold brew on tap, carafes of mimosas and bloody marys. To change it up a bit, michelada, frosé and $72 bottles of Veuve Clicquot are also available.
The bloody mary had a perfect flavor and didn't just taste like alcoholic tomato juice. The "fancy iced coffee" with vanilla flavoring was the caffeine boost I needed to get out of my food coma.
As for the michelada, if you haven't heard of it, that's probably OK. It's essentially a bloody mary, but with beer in it. The beer gave it an unpleasant aftertaste. It was the only item that I wouldn't order again.
Next time though, I'm going back for that bratwurst and bourbon bread pudding for Mid City Beer Garden's Friday lunch.
The bar was in the works for nearly four years before it opened in August. Maybe it's proof that good things take time, just like it took me four visits to Mid City Beer Garden to find out about its brunch.
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government St.
3:30 p.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday
PROS: Courtyard is great on a beautiful day; prices are reasonable; portions are generous.
CONS: Courtyard limits seating on a rainy day; parking is tight.