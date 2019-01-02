ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Easy Potato Soup
Makes 8 (1-cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Terrific Tip: Can be made with reduced-sodium broth.
6 cups frozen hash brown potatoes, partially thawed
6 cups reduced-sodium fat-free vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup chopped onion, optional
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated skimmed milk, divided
¾ cup Greek nonfat plain yogurt
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional toppings: Green onion, cheese, turkey bacon
1. In large nonstick pot, combine hash browns, broth and onion; bring to boil, reduce heat and cook, covered, 8-10 minutes.
2. In small bowl, whisk together flour with ⅓ cup evaporated milk. Add to potato mixture with remaining evaporated milk. Bring to boil, reduce heat and cook, stirring, 5 minutes or until thickened.
3. Remove from heat and stir in yogurt; don’t boil after adding, stir until well combined. Season to taste.
4. Top with green onions, cheese and chopped turkey bacon when serving, if desired.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 195, calories from fat 0, fat 0 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 2 mg, sodium 137 mg, carbohydrates 38 g, dietary fiber 3 g, total sugars 7 g, protein 10 g. Dietary exchanges: 2 starch, ½ fat-free milk
French Onion Soup
Makes 8 (1-cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 cups thinly sliced onions
½ pound sliced baby portobello mushrooms
1 teaspoon sugar
4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
¼ cup sherry
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
6 cups beef broth
1 cup white wine or cooking wine
Salt and pepper to taste
8 (½-inch thick) slices French bread, toasted
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1. In large nonstick pot, heat olive oil and sauté onions and portobellos on medium heat, stirring, until onions are golden and very soft, about 10-15 minutes. Add sugar and garlic; continue cooking 15-20 minutes more, stirring. Add sherry, stirring to loosen any brown bits from pot.
2. Add mustard, thyme and flour, and stir one minute. Add broth and wine. Bring to boil, reduce heat, and cook about 20-30 minutes longer. Season to taste.
3. In bowl, ladle hot soup, top with bread and sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Microwave or broil (oven-proof bowl) until cheese melts. Serve.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 242, calories from fat 26 percent, fat 7 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 12 mg, sodium 720 mg, carbohydrate 27 g, dietary fiber 4 g, sugars 5 g, protein 11 g. Dietary exchanges: 1½ starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, ½ fat
Chicken Stew with Roasted Butternut Squash and Quinoa
Makes 10 (1-cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from "Eating Well To Fight Arthritis" cookbook.
1½ pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and chopped into ½-inch pieces (about 3½ cups)
1 onion, chopped
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 (14-ounce) can chopped fire-roasted tomatoes
6 cups low sodium fat-free chicken broth
2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves
½ cup quinoa
3 cups cooked, chopped skinless chicken breast (rotisserie chicken)
¼ cup chopped parsley
1. Preheat oven 400 F. Line baking pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Spread squash on prepared pan and roast squash 20-25 minutes or until tender and starting to brown.
3. Meanwhile, in large nonstick pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion and garlic about 5 minutes; until tender.
4. Add tomatoes, broth, squash, oregano and quinoa. Bring to boil, lower heat and cover, cook 15 minutes or until quinoa turns translucent. Add chicken and parsley, heat a few minutes.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 147, calories from fat 13 percent, fat 2 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 38 mg, sodium 276 mg, carbohydrates 17 g, dietary fiber 3 g, total sugars 4 g, protein 16 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, 2 lean meat