Wine and tapas? Count us in
City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, will host a Tapas Wine Pairing Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Tapas, small plates of a variety of appetizers, will be put together in a multi-course dinner by executive chef Rory Wingett.
Tickets are $75; reservations are required by calling (225) 615-8880 or emailing Araina@citypork.com.
Bourbon, anyone?
Houmas House and Gardens, 40136 La. 942 in Darrow, is holding a Bourbon Tasting and Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 10.
The evening will begin with a cocktail reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by a tasting of Wild Turkey whiskey and a four-course dinner with whiskey cocktails accompanying each course. Master distiller Eddie Russell will preside over the whiskey tasting, and each guest will receive a signed bottle of Russell’s Reserve 10-year bourbon.
Weather permitting, dinner and drinks will be under the alley of oaks.
Tickets are $175 at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register. For more information, call (225) 473-9380.
Tacos with a new name
Taco Chops at 13214 Coursey Blvd. is now JoVi’s Tacos with a menu that includes taco sliders, southwest eggrolls, shrimp tacos and smoked brisket tacos. We hear the margaritas and mojitos are top notch. For more information, call (225) 228-8701.
Chicken Salad Chick opens
Chicken Salad Chick has opened its first location in Baton Rouge at 801 Frogmore Drive near the LSU campus. This is the fourth restaurant owned by father-and-son Beau and Pete Nicolosi. Two more Chicken Salad Chicks are slated to open in the area by 2021.
The menu includes sandwiches, soups, side salads and desserts. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call (225) 240-4932 or visit chickensaladchick.com.
Calling all seafood chefs
The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board has put out the call for chefs interested in participating in the 13th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, which will be held June 23 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.
To enter, you must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant that belongs to the Louisiana Restaurant Association. Entry forms, information on previous cook-offs and updates on the event can be found at LouisianaSeafood.com. Applications are due by April 15.
In addition to earning the title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, the winner will represent the state at a variety of events, including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Aug. 1 in New Orleans.
Fried catfish for Lent
St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, will be selling fried fish dinners every Friday from Feb. 28 to April 3.
The $8 dinners include fried catfish, seasoned rice, green beans, coleslaw and a roll. Cakes and sweets also will be sold.
Serving time is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the church hall. For more information, call (225) 638-2947 or (225) 638-7553.
Food Network chefs coming to New Iberia
Get your tickets early for the Cajun cocktail party on April 3 that will be part of the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival.
Chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll, who have had their own show on Food Network, will be serving cochon de lait and local seafood in the Shadows-on-the-Teche gardens and the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band will be playing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Sliman Theater, 129 E. Main St. Tickets are $50 at BonTempsTix.com.