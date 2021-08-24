Tin Roof Brewing Co. has released its new Juke Joint Special Edition IPA called Amarillo By Morning and is planning coming-out parties for two others in the series.
At noon, Aug. 28, the craft brewery, at 1624 Wyoming St., will introduce Roll Me Up, featuring food by Paella NOLA and live music by the Southside Roosters Band. Then at noon Sept. 4, Islands In The Stream will be released with food by Frytastic Burgers and live music by Carter Hampton.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
Music brunch at Leola's
Leola's Cafe & Coffee House, 1857 Government St., will feature entertainment by Caitlyn Renee Acoustic at its Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
For more information, call (225) 256-7052 or visit leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com.
Jewish food and heritage
Beth Shalom Synagogue, 9111 Jefferson Highway, will be preparing for Rosh Hashanah at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 by baking and learning about honey cake and its history with the Jewish people. Join either in person or through Zoom by emailing batonrouge@hadassah.org.
Little Village wine pairing
The Little Village-Airline, 14241 Airline Highway, will host the Brunello di Montalcino Wine Experience at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
The event will feature Antonio Molesini, an Italian wine portfolio specialist for Republic National Distributing Co. for the state. Five Brunello di Montalcino wines from Italy will be paired in a five-course dinner.
Cost is $200. Reservations are required by calling (225) 751-4115. Payment is required when the reservation is made.
Oil and vinegar tasting
Le Mercantile de Louisiane, 13460 Coursey Blvd., will host a tasting of flavored oils and balsamic vinegars from its vendor, Sassy Oils & Vinegars, at 1 p.m. Aug. 28. Samples of original and new flavors will be tested on bread, on ice cream and in cocktails.
Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 256-6688 or visit lemercantiledelouisiane.com.
Kids and cookies
Registration is open for a Kids Cookie Decorating Class at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at Party Time Baton Rouge, 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Kids will decorate cookies blossoms, small cakes or cupcakes while learning new decorating skills. The youngsters can take home their creations. The class is designed for ages 4-14, and parents are encouraged to attend. Materials are provided.
Registration is $30, and payments are to be made in advance to guarantee a position in the class. Visit partytimebr.com/classes.
Bar fight
The Greater Baton Rouge Bartenders Guild will host Bar Fight: Les Femme Fatales at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Ice House, 14111 Airline Highway.
After more than a year's absence, the battles begin with Brooklyn Townson, of City Pork, who will be defending her long-standing title against veteran bartender Amber Carson, of Ice House.
For more information, call (225) 408-1027 or visit icehousebatonrouge.com.
Rustic Italian class
Registration is open for a Rustic Italian leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Jeanne Mancuso's menu will include double cornbread with smoked mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes; bacon, lettuce and tomato salad; creamy risotto; orange chicken with whiskey and green olives; and lime shortbread cookie bars.
Face masks are required. Registration is $125. Visit lci.edu/store/Rustic-Italian-p368646556.