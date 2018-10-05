Chris Motto's grits weren't salty enough for chef/host Gordon Ramsey on last week's premiere of FOX's "Hell's Kitchen."
Will Friday night's episode fare better for Mansurs on the Boulevard's executive chef?
The show airs at 8 p.m. on WGMB, Channel 44 (cable Channel 6).
"Join us at the Mahogany Bar to watch our very own Chef Chris Motto compete on FOX's Hell's Kitchen!" Mansurs posted on Facebook on Thursday.
In the "A Fond Farewell" episode, "the contestants must prepare one risotto dish that will be worthy of replacing the one that used to be on the 'Hell's Kitchen' menu," according to the network.
For this, the series' 18th season, Motto is among rookies who are competing against veteran contestants — eight accomplished chefs who've lost during previous seasons.
In each episode, "the chefs will be put through a series of grueling culinary challenges and dinner services to prove to chef Ramsay they have what it takes to win a life-changing grand prize: a position at the world’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen Restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and $250,000," a news release says.
Motto, 35, joined Mansurs in 2009 and was promoted to executive chef two years later. He was a finalist in the recent Chefs Taste Challenge in New Orleans held in conjunction with Farm and Table NOLA.