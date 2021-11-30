Sidney Singleton was introduced to the culinary arts by a New Orleans chef, who also happened to be his uncle.

It didn't take long for him to know that working with food was what he wanted to do with his life.

Today, he is head chef at Singletons Catering in Prairieville, where his wife, Ashley, is owner and CEO. The company delivers and serves in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and surrounding areas.

The couple is especially busy this time of year, but Sidney Singleton made time to talk about his life as a chef, and his idea for a perfect meal. (It's less about what's on the plate and more about the diner's response.)

And although being a chef is Singleton's dream come true, there's another job that comes in a close second. Read on to find out what it is.

Tell us a little bit about your background.

It all started back in the year of 2002. I was fresh out of the military at the age of 28, and my uncle, who's a big time chef in New Orleans, invited me to work alongside him in his restaurant. (His uncle is Cedric Singleton, owner of The Real Pie Man, a Creole soul food restaurant.) While working with my uncle, I learned every avenue of culinary arts and skills. When I realized that cooking was my natural-born talent and people actually enjoyed my food, I knew I had to become a chef.

What are your duties as the chef for Singletons Catering?

I prep and cook all meals in a timely manner. I manage food costing and inventory. I ensure compliance with applicable health codes and regulations.

What is your morning routine before going to work?

I definitely have to get a cup of coffee before getting my day started.

What's your description of the perfect meal?

A perfect meal is a meal that has my customers doing the happy dance in their seats and begging for more. LOL.

What's your most relied upon kitchen tool?

My knives will always demand respect.

Where To Go, What To Eat Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

What do you splurge on?

I love to splurge on intimate getaways with my wife or a fun family vacation with our son.

Are you a movie fan? What is your opinion of Hollywood's portrayal of chefs?

My favorite movie is called "Chef," starring Jon Favreau. The movie exemplifies the ups and downs of being a top-notch chef as myself.

What is your classic chef uniform?

I usually have on my chef pants, a short sleeve button up, a fitted chef hat and comfortable shoes with plenty of arch support.

Do you listen to music while in the kitchen? If so, what's your favorite kind of music?

Most definitely! I listen to all genres of music, but it can vary depending on the menu, the time of day and the time of year.

What dish that you created are you most proud of? Why?

Currently, I'm most proud of my Exotic Broccoli Salad. It's a big hit on our menu. My intriguing wife named the salad, and the customers say it owns up to its name in every way imaginable. It's definitely an unforgettable experience on your taste buds especially with my specialty salad dressing to top it off.

Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.

I once burned an entire pan of fish because I forgot to set the timer.

And finally, we know that you love being a chef, but if you weren't a chef, what would you do?

I absolutely love being a chef, but if I could be anything else, it would be a yacht pilot, so I could travel the world.