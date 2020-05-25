Memorial Day is the kickoff to summer. And although backyard barbecue gathering are usually popular, as we all know, there's nothing usual about this year. Social distancing rules may cancel out some gatherings.

So why not order takeout for the holiday? We're already dialing.

Here are three places you can call today:

+3 Takeout in Baton Rouge: Traditional beignets, The Big Easy roll and family package pizza dinners for Friday Area restaurants once again are opening their doors to diners following the coronavirus shutdown, but they still need you to order takeout as …

Jay's Bar-B-Q

If you have your heart set on barbecue for today's dinner, let Jay's Bar-B-Q do the cooking.

You can order entrees of beef, ham, pork, chopped beef, turkey, sausage and chicken. One entree is $12.75, two or three are $15.75 and ribs are $15.75. Each plate comes with a side order.

Place your takeout order between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. by calling (225) 293-1232 for the location at 5734 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and (225) 343-5082 for the location at 4215 Government St. Visit jaysbbq.com for the complete menu.

Straight Outta Scotland

We love the sound of the fish super sandwich at Straight Outta Scotland, 1351 Oriole St.

The dish is one of the restaurant's top-selling menu items with its juicy fried fish, homemade potato salad and crimson sauce ($5), all of which combines for the perfect holiday fare.

Call (225) 485-2901 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to place your takeout order. See the complete menu at preview.hs-sites.com/_hcms/preview/content.

City Roots

When we're craving craft coffee, City Roots comes to mind.

Right now, our eye is on the iced espresso with a twist. City Roots, , 1509 Government St., calls its a sip of caffeine heaven. If espresso isn't for you, check out the rest of the shop's menu — it's all good.

Drop by between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. or call (225) 256-4991. You can also visit the shop's Facebook page at facebook.com/cityrootscoffee.