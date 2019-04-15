A gluten-free macaron, desserts and tea vendor will be the latest addition to White Star Market. Mac & Moon is expected to open in the Government Street food hall in early May, White Star owners announced Monday, and is replacing Fete Au Fete, which closed its booth last week.
This will be the second location for Mac & Moon, which has a spot in New Orleans' Auction House Market food hall. The concept is owned by Kristina Ostrom, who is based in Lafayette and also operates Karmacarons, a macaron and rolled ice cream parlor in that city.
Mac & Moon will feature an array of made-from-scratch macarons, rolled ice cream, bubble teas and milk shakes, and the concept sells teas made by Magnolia Moon Collective, another Lafayette-based business.
"Our concept plays extremely well in the food hall environment," Ostrom said in a statement. "We can easily modify our menus to meet consumer demand, and we run a very efficient operation. I've had my eye on a spot inside White Star since before the food hall opened, so I am extremely excited to now have a presence there."
White Star owners said they are glad to have more dessert options in the market. "Mac & Moon's concept is a fantastic fit for White Star," owner Whitney Gaines said, "but even more so, we are drawn by Kristina's vision and passion for her business."
White Star Market is located at 4624 Government St. More information about Mac & Moon can be found online at facebook.com/macandmoon.