FreshJunkie's grab-and-go kiosk in the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge opened Monday.
The kiosk, located on the second floor of the Overlook Cafe, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
They'll offer a variety of salads daily, but will also be taking special orders for next-day pickup.
"If you want a wrap or a custom salad, you order the day before, and we make it and text you when it arrives the next day," according to a company spokesman.
Brewery, taproom plans
Cypress Coast Brewing will ask the city-parish Planning Commission in September to rezone part of a Government Street shopping center to allow it to open a craft brewery and tap room on the property.
Plans are to rezone about 2,400 square feet in the shopping center at the corner of Government Street and Cloud Drive, said Caleb Schlamp, one of the owners of Hammond-based Cypress Coast. Cypress Coast would brew its own beers on the site and sell them out of the taproom.
The planning commission is set to vote on the rezoning at its Sept. 17 meeting.
“We would have a bunch of different stuff, with new beers every week,” Schlamp said. Plans are to start off with 12 taps; at least eight of them would be devoted to Cypress Coast beers. Guest beers from other Louisiana breweries would take up the remaining taps.
Cypress Coast, a collaboration between Schlamp and Justin Meyers, has been open for several years and participated in a number of homebrewing events across south Louisiana. They've talked about opening a Mid City location for a while. Expected opening is by August 2019.
BREW at the Zoo tickets available
Tickets are on sale for Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo's fifth annual BREW at the Zoo from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 5.
Tickets can be ordered at brzoobrew.org for the craft-beer tasting event, which benefits the Friends of the Zoo, the nonprofit supporter of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.
The event will offer live music and more than 200 craft beers from local, regional and national breweries in addition to unique beers created by members of Baton Rouge-area homebrew associations. Food tastings from a dozen-plus local restaurants will complement the beer on tap.
The event has added VIP ticketing this year. Only 200 VIP tickets will be sold and these will feature earlier access at 6 p.m. Also, VIPs will enjoy an express entrance, access to the VIP tent, specialty food and drink and air-conditioned restrooms.
The event, open to adults 21 and older only, has sold out each year. Tickets are $100, VIP; and $50, general admission. For those interested in attending but not drinking, a $20 “designated driver” ticket is available which will allow these ticket-holders access to all food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Timothy Boone contributed to this report.