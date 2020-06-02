bananarumcake.jpg
Banana Rum Spice Cake

 BETH COLVIN

When the bananas are ripening faster than you can eat them, this is the cake you want to make.

It starts with a boxed cake mix (yay!), but the bananas and rum make it oh-so-much more. 

Finish it off with cream cheese frosting from the can, or, if you've got the time, make your own.

Makes one 9-by-13-inch cake. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.

1 box spice cake mix

2 bananas, mashed

½ teaspoon baking powder

⅓ cup dark rum

⅔ cup water

2 whole eggs, beaten

1 can cream cheese frosting

1. Put the cake mix in a large mixing bowl. Add the mashed banana, baking powder, rum, water and eggs.

2. Stir until well combined, then pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan.

3. Bake at 350 F for 40-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

4. Put frosting in the mixing bowl of a stand mixer. Use the whisk attachment to whip until fluffy. Spread over cooled cake.

