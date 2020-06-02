When the bananas are ripening faster than you can eat them, this is the cake you want to make.
It starts with a boxed cake mix (yay!), but the bananas and rum make it oh-so-much more.
Finish it off with cream cheese frosting from the can, or, if you've got the time, make your own.
Banana Rum Spice Cake
Makes one 9-by-13-inch cake. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
1 box spice cake mix
2 bananas, mashed
½ teaspoon baking powder
⅓ cup dark rum
⅔ cup water
2 whole eggs, beaten
1 can cream cheese frosting
1. Put the cake mix in a large mixing bowl. Add the mashed banana, baking powder, rum, water and eggs.
2. Stir until well combined, then pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan.
3. Bake at 350 F for 40-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
4. Put frosting in the mixing bowl of a stand mixer. Use the whisk attachment to whip until fluffy. Spread over cooled cake.