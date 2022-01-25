The next cooking experience at Ruffino's Restaurant — Steaks, Seafood, Italian will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The theme for this edition of the monthly cooking series is "Romantic Picnic."
The Ruffino’s Cooking Experience is a five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions by the restaurant's food czar, chef Reid Henderson. Guests are given front-row seats to watch as the meal is prepared.
Ruffino's is located at 18811 Highland Road. Tickets are $150 by visiting ruffinos.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-february-cooking-experience-romantic-picnic
Bourbon tasting
The Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge will host an O.H. Ingram Bourbon tasting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at The Lost Cove, 5625 Essen Lane.
For more information, call (225) 239-7970 or visit bourbonbr.com.
Tacos 'n Trivia
Three Roll Estate: Louisiana Craft Spirits, 760 St. Philip St., will host Tacos 'n Trivia from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
For more information, call (225) 615-8044 or visit threeroll.com.
Hearty soups class
Tickets are on sale for a Hearty Soups leisure class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso in this improvisational soup class exploring the worldwide soup concept. The hands-on menu includes chicken tortilla soup with crispy tortilla strips and tortellini and chicken vegetable soup.
Tickets are $125 by visiting lci.edu/store/Hearty-Soups-p421558270.
Chili cook-off
A Chili Cook-Off benefiting Port Allen Elementary School's fund for a new swing set for its playground will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, in the Port Allen Community Center, 749 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. A $5 all-you-can-eat ticket can be purchased at the door.
Galentine's Day
TJ Ribs, 6330 Siegen Lane, will host a Galentine's Day celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Grab your go-to girls for brunch, some Champagne and good times. Make reservations at resy.com/cities/btr/tjs-ribs-siegen.
Valentine's cookie class
Registration is open for a Valentine's Cooking Decorating Class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at Art Unleashed, 18032 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville.
In this beginner class, learn the basics of cookie decorating, including how to outline and flood color, plus some wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry techniques. Cost is $35 and includes all supplies needed to decorate six cookies.
Space is limited. Call (225) 622-7810 or visit https://conta.cc/3exXjSV.
Live trivia
Rock N Roll Sushi's next Live Trivia Game Night will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The event is hosted by Challenge Entertainment-Louisiana at the restaurant, 3627 Perkins Road.
Bring your friends and form a team at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music and science while enjoying delicious food and drinks. The top three teams will go home with house cash.
The competition is free. For more information, call (225) 960-7779 or visit rocknrollsushi.com.
Gumbo cookoff
Watson's 10th Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston.
The event will feature more than 40 gumbos and a variety of food, beer and live music all day. Proceeds will benefit the Quad Area Homeless Veterans Transitional Housing Program and Mission 22, two nonprofit organizations that support veterans’ housing and behavioral health needs. The last event resulted in $10,000 donated to these organizations.
Admission is $15 for adults; children are admitted free. For more information, call (225) 337-0041.