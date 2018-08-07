Louisiana Public Broadcasting's "Art Rocks!" show celebrates "The Art of Food" on this week's episode.
Three artists — Billy Solitario, of New Orleans; Demond Matsuo, of Baton Rouge; and Mia Kaplan, of Lacombe, will inspire a dinner menu chef Michael Gullota, of New Orleans, will prepare.
Solitario "has a passion for painting the landscapes he grew up around on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as well as the creatures that inhabit that environment: crustaceans, crabs, crawfish and oysters," a news release says.
"… Kaplan turns metal into magical floral designs in addition to painting and drawing phenomenal illustrations of the plants along Bayou Lacombe. … Matsuo is inspired by the artistry of Asian geishas robed in elaborate fabrics. Influenced by mythology, he is also known for his astounding depictions of adorned stags," the release also says.
Gulotta, of MoPho and Maypop in New Orleans, is known for his creative blending of Southeast Asian and South Louisiana cuisine.
"Art Rocks!" features Louisiana stories, as well as segments from across the country. The show will air at 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).